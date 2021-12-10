Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $78,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $798.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.