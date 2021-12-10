Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 505.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

