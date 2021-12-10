Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

