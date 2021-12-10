Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $36.44 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 2.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Graco were worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 245,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

