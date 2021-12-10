Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Position Decreased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 46.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth $511,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.