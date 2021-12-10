JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.59. 34,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.79 and its 200-day moving average is $341.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $429.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

