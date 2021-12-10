Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $466,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

NYSE:LEN opened at $115.54 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

