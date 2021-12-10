Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

