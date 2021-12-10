Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,873.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,712.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

