Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $680.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

