Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.30, but opened at $50.87. Chewy shares last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 202,695 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chewy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chewy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.