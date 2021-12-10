Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.48 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $136.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,562 shares of company stock worth $110,163 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,905. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

