Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

