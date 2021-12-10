Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys Shares of 101,010 Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned 0.28% of Novus Capital Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Novus Capital Co. II has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

