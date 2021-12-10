Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

