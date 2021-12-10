Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $452.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.08 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

