Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 956,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $741,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200-day moving average of $795.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

