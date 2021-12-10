Mithril (MITH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.72 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $62.24 million and $33.72 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

