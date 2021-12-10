MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Trimmed by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.