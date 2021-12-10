iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.