Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

