Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Eagle Point Credit accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ECC stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.