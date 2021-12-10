OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $772.61 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $449.12 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $316.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $798.03 and a 200 day moving average of $770.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

