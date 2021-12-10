OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $919.08 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $912.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

