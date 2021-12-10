Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.43

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 8711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

