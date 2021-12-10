Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Shares of Kaspien stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,358. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

KSPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

