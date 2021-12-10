F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 3.3%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. 1,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 468,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

