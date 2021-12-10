SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.96. 5,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.