Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.