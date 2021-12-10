WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $409.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.