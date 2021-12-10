Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 122 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN opened at $665.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

