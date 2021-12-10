Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 778,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
