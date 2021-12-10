Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 778,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

