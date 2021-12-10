Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 993 call options.

NYSE NOVA remained flat at $$32.00 on Friday. 16,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

