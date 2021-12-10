Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

