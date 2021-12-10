GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

