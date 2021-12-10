PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

