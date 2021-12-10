Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $314,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 34,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 76,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

