Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

