Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $393,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

