Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 664 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

