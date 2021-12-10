Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $394.15

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $367.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.07 and a 200-day moving average of $366.18. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.