WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 1,916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,150. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

