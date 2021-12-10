Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $110.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. 733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

