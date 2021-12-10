The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $201.01. 17,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.