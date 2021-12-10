Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $345.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,373. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

