Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 99,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,666. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

