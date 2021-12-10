Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 17.05% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.