Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,510. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

