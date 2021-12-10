Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. 14,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

