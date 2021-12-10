Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 32.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

XYL stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.